Oregon State

Purdue 30, Oregon State 21: Step 1 Complete

By Travis Miller
hammerandrails.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe goal this season is for Purdue to reach a bowl game. It is not the Indiana mantra of “Play 13” from 2007, but a return to positive momentum after two down years is needed. After a pair of down seasons though, many were doubting Purdue could do that this year. Tonight wasn’t pretty. The Boilers left some points on the field with some mistakes, but it was hard to see a path to the postseason without a victory over the Beavers.

