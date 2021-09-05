CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Ed Orgeron said after LSU's loss to UCLA

By Billy Embody
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLSU head coach Ed Orgeron met with the media after the loss to UCLA. Here's everything Orgeron said about the loss, what's next for the Tigers and where things went wrong. Opening statement: "We didn't perform like we're supposed to at LSU. It's my responsibility and I told that to the team. Obviously, we're going to look at it schematically, where we got to get better, there was a lot of areas. Physicality at the point of attack, run the football better, stop the run, eliminate the explosive plays.

College SportsPosted by
FanSided

LSU football: What is Ed Orgeron’s buyout?

After a season-opening loss to UCLA, inquiring minds may wonder-what is LSU head coach Ed Orgeron’s buyout?. After an undefeated national title run in 2019, LSU and head coach Ed Orgeron had to reset last season. Add in the COVID-19 pandemic, with player opt-outs etc., and a disappointing 5-5 mark came. All things considered, even with high expectations, Orgeron and the Tigers get a mulligan for 2020.
NFLFanSided

If Ed Orgeron is fired, here are 5 realistic options LSU could hire to replace him

With Ed Orgeron moving toward the hottest of hot seats, if he’s not there already, here are five candidates to replace him as the head coach at LSU. Heading into last Saturday night’s game UCLA became a trendy pick at least cover the spread, if not outright beat, LSU. Alas, the 2019 national champs went home with a 38-27 loss. They didn’t look they could win the Pac-12, let alone compete in the SEC. Speculation about the status of head coach Ed Orgeron had some steam before the game, and it’s surely not going away.
College Sports247Sports

Paul Finebaum breaks down Ed Orgeron's job security

LSU coach Ed Orgeron had the Tiger fanbase on Cloud 9 after LSU rolled to the 2019 national championship. But coming off a tough 2020, ESPN college football analyst and radio host Paul Finebaum was asked on the Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin show whether the bloom was coming off the rose a bit.
College SportsPosted by
ClutchPoints

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron destroys hecklers ahead of UCLA game

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron does not care about your feelings today, most especially if you are cheering for the UCLA Bruins to win Saturday night. Orgeron and the No. 16 Tigers are looking to have a strong start to the season against the unranked UCLA squad of Chip Kelly. LSU enters the game coming off a letdown 2020 college football season in which they finished with a 5-5 overall record — which was after they went undefeated all the way into winning the national title with Joe Burrow under center for the team.
Los Angeles, CAchatsports.com

UCLA football turns comment made by LSU coach Ed Orgeron into shirt creation

UCLA Bruins football, LSU Tigers football, Ed Orgeron, University of California, Los Angeles, Boston Bruins, Detroit Tigers, Twitter, University of Southern California. UCLA is making sure neither Ed Orgeron nor LSU forgets anytime soon the Bruins' 38-27 victory over the Tigers last Saturday, especially in light of the coach's comments to a fan prior to the game.

