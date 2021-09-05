CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Calvert, Blaylock on the Defensive Effort in the Win Over LSU

By Mike Regalado
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUCLA linebacker Bo Calvert and defensive back Stephan Blaylock talk about what the defense needed to do to get pressure on LSU and what it took to get the win.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
238K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#The Defensive Effort#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Mississippi Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach discusses status of Mississippi State's receivers, Jaden Walley's consistency issues

One of the key pieces of a Mike Leach offense is the number of quality receivers he has available, and the Mississippi State coach is finally settling into a number he likes. “I thought it was pretty good, but it’s a work in progress,” Leach said Wednesday on the SEC coaches media teleconference. “… We’re kind of an emerging group. Got some new faces. It’s all contested. Everybody’s job is pretty well contested. We finally have a bit of depth, but it’s not particularly experienced depth. … Right now, we’re still a little streaky.”
Arkansas StatePosted by
LonghornCountry

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman Praises Bijan Robinson & Texas

The Longhorns are set to travel and face the Arkansas Razorbacks in front of a sell-out crowd in Fayetteville Saturday night. Texas is fresh off an impressive 38-18 win over Louisiana Lafayette. Under the new leadership of head coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns cruised through the Ragin Cajuns and are now ranked No. 15 in the nation.
Hawaii State247Sports

For LSU, three takeaways from UCLA's win over Hawaii

UCLA came out the gates of the 2020 season with a point to prove and didn’t waste time. The 17.5-point favored Bruins pounced on the visiting Hawaii Rainbow Warriors on Saturday afternoon, leading 24-3 at the end of the first quarter and 44-3 early in the third quarter before running out the clock in a 44-10 win.
High SchoolYuma Daily Sun

Defense carries Rams to win

Antelope’s defense shined in Friday’s 26-16 win over Highland Prep. The Rams’ secondary is arguably one of the most talented units and they proved it on the gridiron. In total, the Antelope defense has three pick-sixes with Miguel Carillo housing a 50-yard INT to begin the scoring. Two-way star Johnathan...
FootballHouston Chronicle

North Shore's defense sparks win over Shadow Creek

IOWA COLONY – North Shore’s offense, forced into a tough rebuild now that elite quarterback Dematrius Davis and receiver Shadrach Banks are suiting up at Auburn and TCU, respectively, needed a little help to get going. Another staunch Mustangs defensive unit was happy to lend a hand. Defensive back Jayven...
Dry Fork, VAGoDanRiver.com

Rushing scheme, defensive efforts lift Tunstall over Dan River

DRY FORK — Last football season — held earlier this year in the spring — the Tunstall Trojans suffered a 48-7 blowout against the Dan River Wildcats on the Trojans home field. Entering this season, Tunstall made sure that they didn’t want to relive the pain of that loss. Tunstall...
Panama City, FLNews Herald

Dominant defense leads Tornadoes to 26-0 win over Marlins

PANAMA CITY — Bay High got quite the scare on its first possession of the second half, as junior quarterback Will Smiley came down awkwardly after being tackled on a running play and limped off the field with what was initially diagnosed as a sprained right knee. Fortunately for the...
Saltville, VAwcyb.com

Twin Springs wins defensive battle over Northwood

SALTVILLE, Va (WCYB) — It was a defensive slugfest in Saltville on Saturday night. Twin Springs and Northwood played to a scoreless draw in the first half before the offenses finally came to life in the second half. Twin Spring used the power of two second half touchdowns to pick up a win in the teams opening game 14-6. This game was delayed one day because of COVID-19 issues within the Twins Spring program.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Projecting LSU's Starting 11: Defense

LSU's fall camp is complete and the focus has been turned to UCLA prep, and now Ed Orgeron and Co. are gearing up for one final "mock game" before diving into game week on Monday. Over the course of the past month, the Geaux247 staff has kept an ear to...
Mauldin, SCSpartanburg Herald-Journal

Defense answers call in Mauldin High's win over Spartanburg

MAULDIN — Mauldin’s season-opening game against Spartanburg Friday offered an intriguing matchup of extremely talented players. After missing last week’s opening loss to Gaffney, Vikings junior quarterback Raheim Jeter, who’s had numerous Power Five offers, was set to return from a shoulder injury. Across the way, he faced a Mavericks defense led by seniors Deuce Caldwell, a North Carolina commit, and Jaedyn Lukus, a Clemson commit.
Posted by
PaloAltoOnline

Defense came to play for Mountain View football in win over TKA

The Mountain View High football team opened some eyes with a 31-0 win over The King's Academy in its season opener. Not so much that the Spartans won the game, although that might also qualify as a surprise. But,shutting out Pete Lavorato's fly offense at TKA was an achievement that can definitely be placed in the shocker category.
Palmyra, PALancaster Online

Defense shines for Solanco football in season-opening win over Palmyra

Solanco gave up its lead in the third quarter of Saturday night’s delayed season opener against Palmyra. However, the answer was easy and emphatic. The Golden Mules’ defense simply made sure it wouldn’t happen again. Solanco’s offense needed less than three minutes to get the lead back and the defense...
Rockton, ILRockford Register-Star

Hononegah football rides defense to season-opening win over rival Harlem

ROCKTON — This time, it was Hononegah's defense that provided the difference-making plays in a 14-6 win over NIC-10 rival Harlem in Friday night's season opener. In the first game in four years for Harlem without its record-setting quarterback James Cooper Jr., Hononegah held the Huskies to 148 total offensive yards. Harlem's new QB, junior Austin Redmon, was 9-for-32 for 94 yards with a second-half touchdown pass and one late interception. And he was consistently pressured by Hononegah's defensive line, including 6-foot, 230-pound Alex Escamilla.

Comments / 0

Community Policy