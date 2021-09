Five-time Paralympic gold medallist Ellie Simmonds has confirmed her retirement from swimming.The 26-year-old announced last week that she expected Tokyo 2020 to be her fourth and final Paralympic Games.Simmonds, who was selected as one of Great Britain’s opening ceremony flagbearers in Japan planned to return home and evaluate her career and has now decided “it’s time to hang up the goggles”.“I’ve heard it said by others that you know when it is time to call it a day, and having given a lot of thought to it, I know that now is the right time for me,” she posted...