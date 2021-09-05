Brothers bring their father's vision to life with fundraiser

PLEASANT VALLEY — Before John McCutchan passed away in 2017, he left his business to his two sons. He also left them with an idea — a car show.

McCutchan’s Heating & Cooling is a locally owned HVAC company run out of Pleasant Valley just down the hill from city hall. Tyler McCutchan, the owner along with his brother Michael, is a member of the East Fairmont High School Foundation and wanted to create an annual event to raise money for the nonprofit.

The EFHS Foundation has given back $1.2 million to the community in one form or another since its inception in 1991, be it through scholarships or grants.

“We want to do our part to give back to an organization who has given so much to Michael and I and does so much for the community,” Tyler said.

Both East Fairmont graduates, along with raising money, they wanted to give the organization a boost in name recognition.

Saturday, their father’s dream was realized as the company — along with the City of Pleasant Valley — hosted a classic car show in the parking lots behind city hall.

“There are two things we didn’t really announce because this isn’t about us,” Tyler said. “This event is in memory of our father...and [our business] will be in business for 25 years Sept. 9.”

“We [planned this] with my dad,” Michael said. “My dad always wanted to do a car show.”

Drivers reserved their spots with a donation to the foundation. By 11 a.m., there were already well over 50 cars parked at city hall with more pulling in by the minute.

“The turnout is far more than we could’ve asked for,” Tyler said. “Right now we’re trying to control the chaos the best we can.”

On top of the donations from the drivers, the event’s entrance fee was a donation of any amount to the foundation.

But the event wasn’t just cars, many local organizations, such as the Marion County Public Library System, Marion County Humane Society, the STEAM Bus and Fairmont State University had booths set up to promote their services.

The city’s involvement

Pleasant Valley has been on a journey of reformation in the months since the 2020 mayoral race where former council member Emily Haddix unseated the city’s long-term mayor Barbara Metcalfe, who had held a seat in the city’s government in some form since its creation in 1995.

Haddix won the election by a wide margin due to her campaign promises of a comprehensive paving plan and pledge for transparency.

Since 2020, Haddix and her staff have been working to not only please the residents, but make Pleasant Valley an attractive place for businesses and growth.

“We’re looking to grow the city and develop a brand and identity of our own,” Pleasant Valley City Clerk Sherry Roof said. After Haddix’s 2020 victory, the previous clerk resigned, and Roof was hired.

Roof said this type of event is exactly the sort of thing Haddix envisioned bringing to Pleasant Valley.

The city also is working to make good on Haddix’s promise of paving every road in Pleasant Valley. According to Roof, the project is about 25% finished and now with the first installment of the American Rescue Plan dollars recently coming into the city’s coffers, the pace will pick up.

“We’re going to start gearing up again soon and get going on it within the next couple weeks,” Roof said. “We’ll get the other half of the [American Rescue Plan] money next summer and we should be able to do every road in our area.”

Supporting education

East Fairmont Foundation board member Mary Jo Thomas — who also serves as president of the Marion County Board of Education — said the foundation hasn’t chosen any specific projects the car show funds will go toward, however, she said Tyler McCutchan hopes the funds will help purchase a 3D printer for one of the schools.

“We haven’t made any plans — don’t want to count your chickens before they hatch,” Thomas said. “We’re just really pleased that this is another event that promotes giving back to the community.”

Thomas said she is often reminded how the community supports education locally.

“It’s fantastic to see folks who grew up in the system are giving back to the system so future generations can benefit,” Thomas said. “It really underlines that we’re better together and we’re all in this together.”