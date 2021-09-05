Louis Vuitton's Seductive "Spell On You" Perfume Is a Must-Have

Louis Vuitton has expanded its fragrance category with a brand new scent dubbed “Spell On You.”. “Where there is love, there are flowers. Fascinated by their symbolism as much as the variety of their olfactory nuances, Jacques Cavallier Belletrud has made flowers his favorite creative territory,” the house stated in a press release. “Today, he weaves the seduction of ‘Spell On You’ around one of the most precious among them: the iris. A flower whose transformation into essences requires six years of patience.”