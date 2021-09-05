Bees' Parr scores five in rout of Berkeley Springs

FAIRMONT — Evan Parr didn’t know what was in store for him when his East Fairmont Bees took on the Berkeley Springs Indians on Saturday.

“I figured maybe one or two [goals],” Parr said. “I was hoping to get some other people goals, ended up getting some myself.”

“Some” would prove to be an understatement for the East Fairmont junior, as Parr led the way for a blazing-hot Bees offense that put up seven goals in a 7-to-1 blowout over Berkeley Springs. Parr was involved in all seven, the forward registering his best game so far this season with five goals and two assists.

Parr got his first of five at the 28:24 mark of the first half, as the Bees had struggled to get clean shots up to that point. But the flood gates would open from there.

Parr nearly scored on two back-to-back occasions. Once on a 1-on-1 breakaway, and then only a few touches later on a header over the goalie who had come out of the box that was deflected by another Berkeley Springs defenseman. Parr wouldn’t be denied for much longer though, converting on the second touch off a searching cross from Levi Carpenter.

Berkeley-Springs would get their only goal of the afternoon to narrow the margin to 2-to-1 with 14 minutes to go in the first, but Parr was back at it again less than a minute later, securing his hat trick with a short straight-away shot.

Parr would succeed on a header later on in the half, well-set up by Seth Donlin.

The fifth goal of Parr’s day came with 30 minutes remaining in the second half, his shot finding the back-right corner of the goal on a tight-angled kick.

As the Bees, up 5-to-1 at that point, started to make substitutions, Parr took on a distributionary role, assisting on goals to Braydon Christopher and Levi Carpenter.

“They were real happy,” Parr said of his teammates’ reaction to the game. “They were glad to see everybody score goals, to see me score some goals.”

Parr’s performance was one East Fairmont head coach Eric Wright said he saw coming, as the Bees switched formations in Wright’s first year as head coach of the boys’ team while remaining head coach of the girls’ team.

“Finishing, that’s what he’s been really working on,” Wright said of Parr. “When I said we put in a new formation, that was part of it, moving Evan from midfield up to forward. So the opportunities were going to be there a little more often than they had been for him, [...] we knew he had this capability.”

Defensively, goalkeeper Mylaki Starsick kept the Berkeley Springs offense dormant, making several good saves including an impressive stop early in the game, coming out of the box and parrying a hard shot harmlessly out of bounds. Travis Hardwick and Chris May also were key pieces of East’s defensive effort at East-West Stadium.

The Bees now stand at 2-2-1, and can feel good about themselves while preparing for their next game, another homestand against Robert C. Byrd.

“I think we’ll build off this,” Parr said. “Getting another win under our belt and just seeing as a team what we can do when we play together.”

“More than anything we needed some confidence,” Wright said. “It’s tough coming in, new coach to an existing team, figuring each other out, so that’s what we build on, the confidence this brings. It just feels good to score some goals, to see the excitement they had for each other on the field, it was nice.”