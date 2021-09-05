Richardson seals his NFR fate at Xtreme Bulls
Braden Richardson saved the best for last at the Xtreme Bulls Saturday night at the Ellensburg Rodeo. The Texas bull rider came into the Xtreme tour stop in 20th place, some $11,000 out of the top 15 in the world. Richardson won the long-go, placed second in the short round on his way to the average win over Sage Kimzey. Richardson left the rodeo arena with roughly $39,000 in earnings. Kimzey left Ellensburg with $25,000.www.dailyrecordnews.com
