East Fairmont holds on in high-scoring thriller vs. Grafton

FAIRMONT — In the first frame of action between the East Fairmont Bees and the Grafton Bearcats, nothing was going right.

A 30-yard pass from Bees quarterback Ian Crookshanks to Landen Larnerd? Called back for holding.

Crookshanks is picked off at the line of scrimmage by Andrew Irvine, and on the ensuing drive a smokescreen to Grafton’s Kaden Delaney gets the Bearcats to the one-yard line? Called back for holding.

Grafton converts a tough fourth-and-one? The next play, they’re pushed back by an illegal chop block, and the Bearcats eventually miss their field-goal attempt.

The Bees get back on offense — just for a false start to back them up to their end zone.

Even the only highlight of the first quarter — a 20-plus yard reception by Alex Culp — was made as the result of a fluke, the ball deflecting off the gloves of a Bearcats defensive back into the hands of Culp.

With the first 12 minutes being characterized by sloppy play and endless penalties, it’s no wonder the first quarter ended with a scoreless tie. But things change quickly on the gridiron, and soon the points were piled on as the Bees and Bearcats turned their contest into a high-scoring affair in East-West Stadium that East Fairmont emerged from victorious, 37-to-35.

Grafton’s Issac Lough broke the scoreless streak with nine minutes to go in the second quarter, catching a pass on a curl route and outrunning everybody up the middle of the field to make it 7-to-0 Bearcats.

While Grafton had seemed to straighten things out, it seemed East still had yet to shake the penalty bug. Another 30-yard reception, this one to Seth Watkins, was called back for holding, and the Bees would have to punt.

The punt was blocked, and the Bearcats had a short field from the jump. A bullet pass to Delaney got Grafton up two scores, 14-to-0, with 1:34 to go in the half.

It seemed like the game might be getting away from the Bees. On East’s first play however, Crookshanks performed his best Russell Wilson impression, scrambling to and fro behind the line of scrimmage before letting it rip over the middle to Clay Hershberger, who maneuvered past multiple defenders en route to a nearly 60-yard touchdown.

However, there was a flag on the play. East Fairmont feared the worst, but as the referee made his way to midfield to reveal the call, the home crowds’ despair turned to joy.

Holding, Grafton. The play stood.

The Bearcats tried to respond through the air, but Alex Culp came down with an interception on another tipped ball.

With less than 30 seconds left, Hershberger again hauled in a deep pass for a touchdown, speeding down the right sideline to tie the game. 14-to-14 going into halftime.

East started the second half with the ball and it was running back Will Sarsfield’s turn to take over the offense. Sarsfield ripped off his longest run of the day out of a full house formation on the Bees’ first drive for a score.

East Fairmont’s lead was short lived though, as Grafton’s Delaney snagged a deep pass over the middle and took it all the way to tie the game at 21 with 10:30 to go in the third.

Sarsfield kept pace, taking a screen pass into the red zone and eventually punching it in from six yards out to make it 28-to-21 East.

The lead lasted all of 12 seconds, as Issac Lough took the kickoff back for a touchdown to tie it up at 28 with under seven minutes left in the third quarter.

The back-and-forth scoring cooled off from there, though East Fairmont’s Jesse Rush did put a 25-yard field goal try right down the middle to give the Bees a 31-to-28 lead, where the score stood until the end of the quarter.

The third frame ended with Grafton in the red zone, and the fourth opened with a touchdown pass to Aiden Hartley in the corner of the end zone. Bearcats up 35-to-31.

A couple of punts over the next few minutes kept the game up in the air, but the Bees couldn’t be held back for too long. Crookshanks once again proved himself to be a magician behind the line of scrimmage, slipping past oncoming rushers and eventually taking off down the sideline. Crookshanks received good blocking from his receivers, punctuated by Hershberger putting the final Bearcat defender in Crookshanks’ path on his back. The sophomore quarterback strode into the end zone for six, and Rush came on to kick the extra point.

Rush had previously been shaken up after a kickoff in the third, but came on for the point after anyway. His attempt was almost good, but took an unlucky bounce off the left goalpost. East was up just two points, 37-to-35.

As Grafton marched down the field, it looked like offense would once again win out, as it had for much of the night. East’s defense was always on the brink of getting a stop, but the Bearcats converted three straight third downs as they moved the sticks past midfield.

Their momentum was eventually stopped by — what else — a holding penalty.

The Bees capitalized from there, with Logan McElfresh bearing down on Grafton QB Tanner Moats for a sack.

With just over two minutes left in the game, the Bearcats would have to punt and hope for a quick stop. They got it, holding East to three plays, but had to use all three of their timeouts. To make things even more difficult, Crookshanks’ punt went all the way to the Grafton eight-yard line. With a minute left, the Bearcats had to move fast.

A climactic last-minute drive was not in the cards, as East Fairmont’s Collin Mayo came down with an interception and returned the ball all the way to the goal line. The Bees kneeled it out from there and got the win to send the Bees faithful home happy.

“Give Grafton credit they had some explosive players,” Bees head coach Shane Eakle said of his team’s final defensive stop. “We had some breakdowns, like everybody else we had a few guys in and out, but when we had to get a stop our guys stepped up. They never quit.”

“We’ll take this one, any win’s a good win.”