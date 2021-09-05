CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ellie Foumbi Helps Break Ground at Venice with Debut 'Our Father, the Devil'

By Elsa Keslassy
GreenwichTime
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA singular new voice born in Cameroon and based in New York, Ellie Foumbi is set to shine on the international scene at the Venice Film Festival, where her feature debut, “Our Father, the Devil,” will be presented as part of the Biennale College-Cinema section. Foumbi, who is represented by UTA, is the second Black female helmer to be selected in the festival’s history, following Regina King’s feature debut “One Night in Miami” in 2020.

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regina King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Sundance Film Festival#Venice#African Nations#Nuns#Uta#The United Nations#Un#New York Times#Catholic#Bissau Belgian#West African#Mfa#Columbia University#French#Ifp#Artist Academy#Netflix Film Club#Mennonite#Tribeca Untold Stories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
United Nations
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesmxdwn.com

‘Rhino’ Debuts Trailer Ahead of Its Venice Premiere

The first trailer for Rhino, Oleg Sentsov’s crime drama set in 1990s Ukraine, has been released. It’s produced by WestEnd Films and set for its world premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival on September 10th, with Sentsov and the cast planned to be in attendance. This is Sentsov’s first...
Vanity Fair

Regina King in Her Element

I was a child the first time I saw Regina King onscreen, and she was a child too: The first thing I noticed about her character, Brenda Jenkins in 227, was that she looked like me. She wore her hair the way I did: large bangs falling across her forehead, top pulled back in a ponytail, hanging on the bottom, probably bumped with a curling iron. Her smile almost too big for her face. Even though 227 (1985–1990) wasn’t my favorite show, I liked watching it, mostly for Brenda, who resonated with me in a way the children of The Cosby Show or Good Times didn’t. The Cosby kids were too innocent, too precocious. The Good Times kids seemed kids in name and body only; so much of their actions and reactions were adult in orientation—too wise, too quick, too knowing. It is difficult to hit the sweet spot of truth writing children—they are often too naive and quirky, or too worldly. But through King, Brenda was the real deal. She was frank and inappropriate and funny and oblivious and messy and naive. She was genuine. There was much about her that I wanted for myself, most notably the ability to speak plainly from her perspective to adults, which was something I never saw in my world.
MoviesGreenwichTime

'Captain Volkogonov Escaped' Review: A Street-Pounding Soviet-Era Chase Thriller With Existential Aspirations

In an ornate palace ballroom overhung by an immense chandelier, a gang of strapping, shaven-headed young men play volleyball on a makeshift court. Stripped down to their undershirts, the game degenerates into vigorous roughhousing, and finally into a wrestling match. As flesh slaps flesh, amid the fading grandeur of Old Russia and the grunts and catcalls of its self-anointed revolutionary inheritors, the superb opening scene of Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov’s “Captain Volkogonov Escaped” builds a cleverly keyed-up, yet also stylishly pared-back vision of pre-war Leningrad as a purgatorial proving-ground from which, contrary to the film’s title, there can be little hope of escape.
MoviesGreenwichTime

Sundance Breakout 'Flee' Wins Top Prize at Millennium Docs Against Gravity

Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s animated documentary “Flee” – already awarded at Sundance and Annecy – was granted the Grand Prix – Bank Millennium Award at the 18th edition of Millennium Docs Against Gravity, which will continue online from September 16 until October 3. Jurors Agnieszka Holland, Christian Frei and Tomasz Wolski were taken by the story of a man who, about to marry his husband, decides to finally open up about his refugee past. The film also picked up the “Zwierciadło” award for the Best Film on Psychology.
Haverhill, MAHaverhill Gazette

Buttonwoods breaks new ground

HAVERHILL -- A pair of handmade baby shoes trimmed in traditional Puerto Rican lace were among the first items Graciela Trilla brought to the Buttonwoods Museum. Soon they will be joined by paintings and drawings, also from the Trilla Family Collection, works steeped in the beauty and dislocation of life in 1950s Puerto Rico.
New York City, NYwtvbam.com

‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams remembered for his compassion

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Michael K. Williams, best known for playing shotgun toting drug dealer Omar Little in the HBO crime drama “The Wire,” was remembered by his colleagues as an actor with a special talent for humanizing the characters he portrayed, bringing his own experience as a Black man growing in New York to his roles.
MoviesGreenwichTime

MGM Buzzes for 'Queen Bees' Sales, Buying Major Global Territories

The film is directed by Michael Lembeck and written by Donald Martin. Arclight Films has sold distribution rights to MGM for the territories of Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Scandinavia, Iceland, U.K., Middle East, Greece, Portugal/Portuguese-speaking Africa, CIS/Russia, India, South Africa, Pan Asia Pay TV, Caribbean Basin and Latin America. Additional international distribution deals have also been signed with Kismet for Australia and New Zealand, Cannonball Films for Spain and Monolith for Poland.
Orange, CTGreenwichTime

Why 'Orange Is the New Black's' Adrienne C. Moore Traded Prison Scrubs for a Badge in 'Pretty Hard Cases'

For seven seasons, Adrienne C. Moore played an inmate nicknamed Black Cindy on Netflix’s dark comedy “Orange Is the New Black,” set in a women’s prison Litchfield Penitentiary. With her new Canadian television series, “Pretty Hard Cases,” Moore is now on the other side of the law as Kelly Duff, a no-nonsense drug squad detective. But, she has found some important similarities between the two shows that helped make her professional transition an easy one.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Yellowstone' Prequel '1883' at Paramount Plus Casts Billy Bob Thornton in Guest Role

Thornton joins previously announced cast members Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott. The series takes place in the titular year and follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is described as a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land — Montana. Thornton will appear in the guest star role of Marshal Jim Courtright.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
Posted by
Fox News

Flash actor Logan Williams cause of death finally confirmed

"The Flash" star Logan Williams’ official cause of death has been released by Canada’s BC Coroners Service — over a year after the 16-year-old died in April 2020. According to the coroner’s report, exclusively obtained by The Post Wednesday, the late star died from an "unintentional illicit drug toxicity (fentanyl)" and was classified as "accidental."
CelebritiesPosted by
Teen Vogue

North West Exposed Kim Kardashian for Being “Fake" Again

North West is roasting her mom Kim Kardashian once again for the whole internet to see. Earlier this week, Kim took to Instagram to do a paid promotion for BoxyCharm, a monthly beauty subscription box service, to her followers. But in the background, North and her beloved cousin Penelope Disick were hanging out. “My daughter is here trying to hate on my BoxyCharm,” Kim half-murmurs at the beginning of her stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy