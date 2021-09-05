CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal chief Edu defends Willian signing: After first game everyone said 'wow'

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArsenal chief Edu admits Willian failed to settle last season. The former Chelsea midfielder spent a year with the Gunners before being released last week to join Corinthians. Edu isn't convinced that signing the 33-year-old was a "mistake" because he claims the Brazilian started well but a raft of different circumstances meant he and the rest of the team were inconsistent on the pitch.

Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watch: Willian puts Arsenal behind him on first day of Corinthians training

See Willian's first day of training as a Corinthians player. After the release from his Arsenal contract, Willian signed for Corinthians this week. Here we see the midfielder's first official day as a Corinthians player. Willian underwent some fitness tests before taking the training pitch to do some running drills under the eye of coaching staff.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Willian sacrificing amazing £20M to quit Arsenal for Corinthians

Willian is sacrificing a fortune to leave Arsenal. Sky Sports says Willian is making an incredible gesture and walking away from Arsenal and leaving £20 million on the table. Willian has two years left on his £240,000-a-week Arsenal contract but instead of staying at the club and just taking the money or asking for a payoff, he will tear up his contract and sign for Corinthians in the next 48 hours.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Willian’s agent attacks Arsenal after Brazilian leaves the club

Agent Kia Joorabchian has attacked Arsenal after Willian agreed to tear up his contract to leave the club.Brazil international Willian, who joined the Gunners from London rivals Chelsea 12 months ago, had two more years to run on his deal.But Arsenal announced on Monday that the 33-year-old's contract had been terminated by mutual consent.LIVE: Follow all the latest from transfer deadline dayIt is understood the player has walked away from as much as £20m to leave.And Joorabchian, who also took the likes of David Luiz to the club in recent years, claims the blame lies with the Gunners for why things...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

Willian was Arsenal's sure thing - but Edu's prediction left him with egg on his face

Four months is a long time in pretty much anything these days, let alone football. Although anything and everything seems long for Arsenal right about now. With the Gunners rock bottom of the Premier League after three straight defeats, the latter a 5-0 loss to the champions, they have rarely seemed farther away from the elite. But that really isn't a surprise any more.
Premier Leaguepunditarena.com

Didier Drogba takes dig at Arsenal in Willian tweet

It hasn’t gone down too well among Arsenal fans. Didier Drogba has posted a tweet that seems specifically intended to wind up Arsenal fans, and it definitely appears to have done its job. Willian recently tore up his contract at Arsenal, and moved to Corinthians, after things didn’t go to...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Watch: Willian explains Corinthians decision 'unhappy at Arsenal'

Willian explains leave Arsenal for Corinthians. After securing a release from his contract at Arsenal, Willian signed for former club Corinthians last week. Speaking about the move here, Willian admits he was unhappy at Arsenal and explained why he chose to return home to his formative club ahead of remaining in Europe.
Premier League90min.com

Man Utd, Real Madrid & Barcelona eyeing Youri Tielemans

Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans is attracting interest from Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona, while the Foxes are desperate to tie him down to a long-term contract at the King Power stadium. The 24-year-old has become a key figure at the heart of Brendan Rodgers' side, scoring the winning...

