Arsenal chief Edu defends Willian signing: After first game everyone said 'wow'
Arsenal chief Edu admits Willian failed to settle last season. The former Chelsea midfielder spent a year with the Gunners before being released last week to join Corinthians. Edu isn't convinced that signing the 33-year-old was a "mistake" because he claims the Brazilian started well but a raft of different circumstances meant he and the rest of the team were inconsistent on the pitch.www.tribalfootball.com
Comments / 0