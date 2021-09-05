Arsenal chief Edu defends Willian signing: After first game everyone said 'wow'

Agent Kia Joorabchian has attacked Arsenal after Willian agreed to tear up his contract to leave the club.Brazil international Willian, who joined the Gunners from London rivals Chelsea 12 months ago, had two more years to run on his deal.But Arsenal announced on Monday that the 33-year-old's contract had been terminated by mutual consent.LIVE: Follow all the latest from transfer deadline dayIt is understood the player has walked away from as much as £20m to leave.And Joorabchian, who also took the likes of David Luiz to the club in recent years, claims the blame lies with the Gunners for why things...