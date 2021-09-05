CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book review: 'The Lost Girls'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The Lost Girls” by Jessica Chiarella. New York: G.P. Putnam’s Sons, 2021. 336 pages, $17 (paperback). More than 20 years ago, Marti Reese’s sister, Maggie, disappeared. Marti was only 8 years old when it happened, and she can’t remember it – just that her sister got in a car and never came back. Through years of grief and trying to find out what happened on her own, Maggie lost herself in trying to cope. After a recent turn of events, she abandoned her marriage, started drinking to forget and documented her search through a true crime podcast with her best friend. Unexpectedly, the podcast becomes an award-winning hit, and they start getting all kinds of crazy calls with supposed tips on where Marti’s sister might be. But one mysterious woman, Ava Vreeland, seems to have information that could help. Ava has been fighting to free her brother’s murder conviction for years, and there are strange similarities between the two cases. So Ava is certain that there is a connection between the murder and Maggie’s disappearance – one that could help free her brother. Marti decides to work with Ava to find the truth. But as Marti digs, the answers begin to shake her.

