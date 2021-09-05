Book review: 'The Lost Girls'

You might ask, “Who reads poetry?” My answer to that would be, “I do!” Just the other day, I was reading an interview with Rita Dove in The New York Times that raised my interest to go and purchase her latest book of poetry, Playlist for the Apocalypse, which happens to be just released — her very first volume of poems after twelve years. To get the book, I actually walked into a book store and asked for it. The experience of being surrounded with aisles and aisles of books was almost surreal and made me feel nostalgic. I thought to myself, “It’s just like the way it used to be!” Standing there, holding the book by Rita Dove in my hands, I thought, “What a special feeling it is, holding a book of my choice and carrying it around with me like a valuable possession.” The relationship I create with each book is like going on a journey with it — getting really close and, at times, even finding a new best friend. When it is time to say our goodbyes, it feels like I am departing with someone who revealed to me everything she knew, all her untold secrets, which I listened to and took in whole-heartedly, and now, the time has come that we should say farewell.