Le Mars, IA

4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $295,000

Sioux City Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis STUNNING, beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is perfect for hosting and entertaining. Walk into an open foyer leading into the kitchen or to your left a gorgeous bar that seats 6, plus 2 pub tables in the corners!! Eat in kitchen has new appliances, quartz countertops, and Brazilian Koa hardwood flooring. Dining area is spacious with tray ceiling, bay window with leaded glass, perfect for plants and corner built~in!! Just off the kitchen is a large sunken living room with access to the oversized deck on South and West side of home. Main floor laundry room with a large closet for storage. Main floor bath with 2 sky lights, heated flooring and steam shower. Upper level has 4 bedrooms, 1 bath with claw foot tub, large walk~in closet and so much natural light from all the beautiful windows!!!Heated 2 stall garage with work bench and garage fridge that is plumbed to the bar in the house. Also, 2 story shed/playhouse in backyard offers extra storage!! Check out all the unique ceilings in this home... WOW!! SO MANY WONDERFUL DETAILS!!!!

