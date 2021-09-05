Barnes & Noble best-sellers

One of the most anticipated live events at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, which opens today and runs through September 18, is Diana Sanchez’s conversation with Kristen Stewart. It’s slated for next Thursday, following Wednesday’s screenings of Spencer. Billed in an opening title as a “fable from a true tragedy,” Spencer is Pablo Larraín’s second study of a woman thrust by marriage into a searing global spotlight. The first was 2016’s Jackie, starring Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy. The casting of Stewart as Diana, Princess of Wales is “both such a counterintuitive and oddly apt choice,” as David Katz puts it at the Film Stage. Spencer arrives in Toronto from Venice trailing mostly positive reviews—with a few notable exceptions.
