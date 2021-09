Playing for the first time in 665 days, the Pirates' women's water polo team returned to the pool with a pair of victories at the Saddleback Mini Tournament in Mission Viejo Friday. VC defeated the host bobcats in a runaway 17-7 before prevailing in a tough, physical contest against Palomar, 15-6. Megan Findlay netted nine goals with three assists on the day while Lauren Mora scored seven times with a pair of assists and four steals. Katie Falls recorded 18 saves in the cage in the two games.