A defense that showed up strong in the spring, allowing just 325.6 yards per game, Alabama State picked up where it left off in a season-opening 14-13 win over Miles College last week. Allowing just 205 yards of total offense, the Hornets should come into Jordan-Hare Stadium with plenty of confidence on that side of the ball thanks to a secondary that has the size and talent to present a challenge for Bo Nix and the Auburn offense if they ae not on their game.