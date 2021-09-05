Classical Interviews – Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival

The 22nd annual Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival is taking place this September, from the 9th to the 19th, where you can hear Beethoven, Dvořák, and many more. Tickets are available, live or virtual, from their website listed below. The site also lists their various special events as well. Nicholas Cords, a violist, sat down with WTJU to talk about what makes the festival unique, how it came to be, and shared some details about one of his upcoming performances.