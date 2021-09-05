3 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $250,000

Don't miss this picturesque 3-bedroom ranch in Grandwood Park! This fabulous home is filled with natural light and features an amazing open floor plan with a beautiful family room addition. The spacious living room with recessed lighting flows seamlessly into the updated kitchen with a large dining area. Directly off the kitchen is a light filled family room with high ceilings, and sliders to a lovely fenced yard and patio-perfect for summer barbecues! The home offers 3 nicely sized bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. Laundry room and half bath complete the interior. Recent updates include: Furnace (2020), AC (2020), Hot Water Heater (2020), Interior Paint (2020). No basement means no worry of flooding. Detached 2 1/2 garage provides plenty of storage. Beautifully maintained inside and out, move-in ready! All this conveniently located in the heart of Gurnee, close to schools, shopping and tollway.