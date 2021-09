The consolidation of the currency pair remains between 1.1800 – 1.1843 as part of a corrective move that has been ongoing since the end of last week. The sentiment is still positive, with the main resistance for the bulls being the zone at 1.1843. On the other hand, if the bears manage to maintain their positions and succeed in establishing themselves on the market, we may expect a further decline and a breach of the zone at 1.1800, which would strengthen the expectations for a prolonged sell-off.