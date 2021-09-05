3 Bedroom Home in Evington - $218,900

Stick Built Home PLUS oversized four bay garage with all the bells & whistles! Bring all your TOYS Home! This 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home has fresh interior neutral paint, laminate and tile flooring, replacement windows, all appliances convey, freshly stained deck, front porch for your enjoyment, newer shingle roof, heat pump, AND a huge shop/garage for any and everything you'd like to have! The garage is oversized with four bays, car lift 12000 lb capacity, industrial Speedaire Air Compressor, 2 stage, 5 horse power, oil furnace 85K BTU with a 275 gallon oil tank, 14 foot ceilings, shed roof in back 55x22, LED lighting inside and out, separate electrical power between home and garage, and carport. The past owner took great pride to make it functional and fun!