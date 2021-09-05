Chelsea transfer window review (Part two): Defenders

This series will serve as a review for the transfer window Chelsea had and I’ll rate all the deals out of five. Each piece will include both incomings and outgoings, highlighting a specific position group. The second group to be featured is the defenders. With the deal for Jules Kounde collapsing on deadline day, the club is now a bit thin when it comes to centerbacks. With the emergence of Trevoh Chalobah, a solid message has been sent out to all those players who have forced a move away from the club thinking that there’s no clear pathway to the first team. With the majority of the departures coming from the defender’s department, here’s how the club has fared this transfer window at the position: