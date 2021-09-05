4 Bedroom Home in Claremore - $314,500
Gorgeous 2 story home on cul-de-sac in desirable Verdigris school district! Open floor plan with large master bedroom and large living area. SS appliances and granite countertops. Huge game room/4th bedroom upstairs with half bath, TV in game room stays! Private back yard with covered porch perfect for entertaining! New roof in 2019, sellers are offering a flooring allowance with acceptable offer! Located 20 minutes from Tulsa, close to Will Rogers Turnpike and Hwy 66. This home qualifies for $0 down!tulsaworld.com
