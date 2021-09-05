CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton, VA

3 Bedroom Home in Vinton - $139,950

Franklin News Post
 5 days ago

Are you looking to be in Roanoke county and just can't seem to find what you are looking for? Well.... Look no further!!This 3 bedroom home is perfect and priced to sell! Updated kitchen, nice size bedrooms, private backyard, 2 car attached garage and much more. The seller will pay $5000.00 towards buyers closing cost and the first year of flood insurance.Taxes and sqft are estimated and the buyer should verify. Flood insurance required.

