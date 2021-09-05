CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Leavers’ pride may not endure as Britain’s poverty rises

By William Keegan
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5xHV_0bn3rmgM00
General view of a Nandos restuarant in London<br>General view of a Nando’s restaurant in London, Britain, August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Hannah McKay Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

Just how long will it take the electors of this benighted country to realise that they have been conned by the Brexiters?

By this I do not mean all the electorate – after all, nearly half those who voted on that fatal June day in 2016 were in favour of remaining in the European Union, and as a proportion of those eligible to vote, the Leave tally was 37%.

Since then, to use a phrase much used by their generation, many older Brexit voters have “dropped off the perch”; meanwhile, the evidence is that the young who have come on to the voting register are predominantly in favour of the EU.

The evidence mounts that Brexit is an almost unmitigated disaster. The slogan “get Brexit done” has been supplanted by “supply chain issues”. As a direct, and wholly predictable, consequence of Brexit, Britain is economically, culturally, reputationally, politically and diplomatically poorer.

Now, I say “almost” unmitigated disaster because there is a classic, unexpected consequence of Brexit: induced labour shortages. They may lead to something that the better-heeled Brexiters did not want, namely a revival of trade union bargaining power.

However, I don’t think it needed an insane act of making the country poorer in order to improve wages and working conditions. A more humane government would have been seeking that anyway. Yet, as my old friend and Observer colleague Alan Watkins used to say, “there it is”.

But structural changes in the economy take years to work their way through. The airwaves are replete with the problems employers are having in replacing continental European employees who have, surprise, surprise, got the impression they are not wanted in this country by our so-called home secretary and her colleagues.

The truth is that this country continues to want European standards of public service and healthcare, but nothing like the levels of taxation that our fellow Europeans are prepared to pay

The supply chain problems, according to some reports, mean that the Brexit chickens may be coming home to roost – but not to Nando’s . One of the many gross charges against the Brexit gang is that they failed to appreciate how, after almost half a century of EU membership, and well over a quarter of a century in the single market, Britain had become an integral part of the European economy. There were parallels with how the US economy operates. People, goods and components moved around freely.

Now, I was much struck by a letter from an Observer reader , Arnold Glickman, last Sunday. He thinks that “by emphasising the rational economic arguments” we Remainers are missing the main point, which is “that both those for and against Brexit have a view based not on economic but on emotional grounds”.

Ah: emotion! There is a passage in Isaiah Berlin’s The Crooked Timber of Humanity where he reminds us: ‘The Bible, Homer, the Greek tragedians, Catullus, Virgil, Dante, French classical tragedy are full of profound emotion.”

But the emotional grounds of the Brexiters are all about “taking back control” – something they have singularly failed to achieve.

I freely confess to wanting to be part of the European Union – or as close as one can get, given the fiasco that has been created – for many emotional and cultural reasons. But my view, and I think I speak for many, is not just emotional: it is based very much on economic reasons, as the damage wreaked by our departure becomes increasingly obvious.

Which brings us to the impending Autumn Double. I refer not to the welcome prospect of the Cambridgeshire and Cesarewitch at Newmarket, but the struggle between the prime minister and chancellor over future levels of public spending.

The song Hey, Big Spender, which he no doubt heard in his youth, evidently had quite an impact on Alexander Johnson. Westminster gossip has it that, notwithstanding a handsome salary funded by the taxpayer, he finds it difficult to finance himself. But he is happy to make all manner of spending commitments which his chancellor does not know how to finance without even more damage to essential public services – either by cuts or insufficient increases.

The truth is that this country continues to want European standards of public service and healthcare, but nothing like the levels of taxation that our fellow Europeans are prepared to pay.

As for Chancellor Sunak, by espousing Brexit he has helped to make the country poorer, thereby eroding the exchequer’s tax base. I think this is going to catch up with the Brexiters. Bill Clinton’s strategist James Carville famously said that what mattered was “the economy, stupid” – and health.

Let us hope that concerns about the economy and the problems of the NHS will eventually get the better of the Brexiters’ emotions.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Carville
Person
Isaiah Berlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Britain#Uk#Nandos#Reuters#The European Union#Eu#Continental European#Europeans#Greek#Catullus#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
U.K.
Related
EconomyThe Guardian

Boris Johnson squeezes working people in national insurance hike

The prime minister, once again, had to level with us. Flanked by his chancellor and health secretary, he kicked off with some truth bombs. NHS waiting lists would get worse before they got better. Social care wouldn’t improve without more money, and that money must come from tax. It couldn’t...
MilitaryThe Guardian

Australia’s move to share defence technology with US fans concerns over weapons’ ultimate use

Fears about Australian military technology ending up in the wrong hands have been reignited by moves to share more defence technology with the United States. Australia is aiming to become a top 10 exporter of defence goods. Critics have attacked a lack of transparency over what weapons Australia exports, and the possibility of those exports being used in civil wars and human rights abuses.
PoliticsMSNBC

The U.K.'s Boris Johnson takes a step Republicans wouldn't consider

The editorial board of The Wall Street Journal would ordinarily be expected to support British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his agenda, but that didn't stop the newspaper from publishing a deeply critical piece this week, accusing Johnson and Tories in the United Kingdom of pursuing a plan that is "deadly for parties of the right."
PoliticsPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Unionist leader says Brexit deal could sink N Ireland govt

LONDON — (AP) — The leader of Northern Ireland’s largest British unionist party heightened post-Brexit political tensions on Thursday, saying the U.K.’s divorce deal with the European Union could collapse the Belfast government and trigger a new era of violence and instability. Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson threatened to...
U.K.Telegraph

Why Britain's newbuilds are so ugly

A new housing estate is being built outside your town. What do you hope it looks like? Britain’s housing stock includes everything from stone cottages to the pair of new skyscrapers in Nine Elms, south London, connected to one another by a swimming pool “bridge” suspended 115ft in the air. Elsewhere we have neo-classical Georgian townhouses, arts and crafts-influenced semis, Victorian terraces, brutalist tower blocks, the boxy brick houses of modern suburban developments and much else. So which would you choose to drive past every day? Which would you choose to live in?
WorldForeign Policy

Britain’s Role in the Afghan Debacle

This episode explores the 20-year war in Afghanistan from London’s perspective. Foreign Policy recommends: Westminster Insider. This week on FP Playlist, we feature an episode from Westminster Insider—Politico’s weekly series on how British politics really works. This episode explores the 20-year war in Afghanistan from London’s perspective. Host Jack Blanchard...
Economyinvesting.com

EU rejects UK demand to renegotiate Northern Ireland protocol

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and Britain must resolve problems over Northern Ireland trading using the protocol agreed between them, the EU's Brexit coordinator said on Wednesday, rejecting a British demand to renegotiate it. European Commision vice-president Maros Sefcovic said on the eve of his first trip to the...
PoliticsMetro International

DUP threatens to collapse N.Ireland government over Brexit checks

BELFAST (Reuters) -Northern Ireland’s largest pro-British party threatened on Thursday to withdraw from the region’s power-sharing government within weeks unless big changes were made to the terms of Britain’s divorce deal with the European Union. Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson demanded the removal of all new trade barriers between...
Businessrock947.com

BoE’s Saunders says interest rates may rise next year

LONDON (Reuters) – The Bank of England may need to raise interest rates next year if growth continues and inflation becomes stickier, Bank of England policymaker Michael Saunders said on Tuesday. Saunders, who last month voted for an early stop to the BoE’s 895 billion pound ($1.24 trillion) bond-buying stimulus...
PoliticsTelegraph

Michel Barnier demands return of France's 'sovereignty' from European courts

Michel Barnier said that France had to regain the sovereignty it has lost to European courts on Thursday and called for a referendum on a ban on non-EU immigration. The former Brexit negotiator and EU commissioner was accused of hypocrisy because his comments appeared to contradict many of the positions he took when he was helming talks with the UK.
PoliticsTelegraph

Brussels rebuffs DUP threat to pull out of Stormont over Brexit treaty

The European Union has ruled out renegotiating the Northern Ireland Protocol, the day after the Democratic Unionist Party threatened to collapse the Stomont executive unless the Brexit treaty was torn up. Maros Sefcovic said he was “acutely aware” of unionist opposition to the protocol, which created a customs border between...
Businessdallassun.com

Britain's GDP growth stalls amid rising COVID cases

LONDON, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Britain's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown only by 0.1 percent monthly in July, 2.1 percent lower than its pre-pandemic level in February 2020, the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Friday. The service output remained broadly flat in July following...
Politicsinvesting.com

Northern Ireland's DUP calls EU's Sefcovic 'belligerent'

BELFAST (Reuters) - A lawmaker for Northern Ireland's largest pro-British party on Friday described as "belligerent", "mistaken" and "foolish", comments by a senior European Union official rejecting British calls for a post-Brexit trade agreement to be renegotiated. European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic, who oversees post-Brexit EU relations with Britain, said...
SocietyThe Guardian

Olaf Scholz: ‘Merit in society must not be limited to top-earners’

The new frontrunner to win Germany’s national vote at the end of this month says he believes he can reawaken Europe’s centre-left from its decade-long slumber with a two-fold promise: to guarantee his country’s continued economic success, while at the same time putting an end to the myth that individual success is always self-made.
WorldThe Guardian

Morocco elections: Islamists suffer losses as liberal parties gain ground

Morocco’s liberal RNI party has won the most seats in the country’s parliamentary elections, while the co-ruling moderate PJD Islamists suffered a crushing defeat, preliminary results showed. RNI, led by billionaire agriculture minister Aziz Akhannouch, took 97 of the 395-seat parliament. Another liberal party, PAM, secured 82 seats and the...
RestaurantsThe Independent

Britain’s top 100 restaurants

Moor Hall, a two-Michelin stars restaurant in the scenic county of Lancashire, has been named Britain’s best restaurant, beating out London’s finest dining options for a second time. Chef Mark Birchall opened Moor Hall Restaurant with Rooms in 2017 and it has become a destination, even though it’s 215 miles...

Comments / 0

Community Policy