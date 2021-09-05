5 Bedroom Home in Brigantine - $419,900

Large 5br/2ba 2-story home in the golf course area. The 1st floor begins w/ an enclosed porch/sunroom upon entrance, then into the living room which flows into the large eat-in kitchen w/ sliders to a deck overlooking the fenced in yard. The laundry room is off the kitchen w/ additional access to the yard. The 1st floor has 2 bedrooms & a full bath. The 2nd floor boasts a huge Master Bedroom w/ sliders to a private deck. There are 2 more bedrooms & a full bath, along with a full walk-up attic. The long drive-way holds 3+ cars & leads up to a detached garage. The home sits on a 45x100 foot lot. Needs some TLC & your personal touches to make this your own! Hard to find this much house for this price. Don't let this one get away. NEW PRICE . . . NEW LOOK! Come "Sea & Buy the Shore" OPEN HOUSE Sat (9/4) & Sun (9/5) 11:00am-1:00pm.