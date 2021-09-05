Opening Night Etiquette at the Theatre – Dos and Don’ts

While I am no longer working in the sector and have since moved on to a new field which I adore, I did spend five years from 2015 to 2019 working in the performing arts scene. While I worked multiple roles across these five years, a majority of them were dedicated to running special events from small 20-person functions up to 1,000-person opening nights for significant musicals. As I come up to the two-year mark since leaving, I have been reminiscing on my experiences – from the amazingly brilliant to cringe-worthingly bad that still keep me up at night.