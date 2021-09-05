CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The Afghanistan Papers review: superb exposé of a war built on lies

By Julian Borger
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUOUu_0bn3qoYR00

In the summer of 2009, the latest in a long line of US military commanders in Afghanistan commissioned the latest in a long line of strategic reviews, in the perennial hope it would make enough of a difference to allow the Americans to go home.

Related: ‘The intensity has not changed’: Jason Kander on the fall of Afghanistan – and trying to get friends out

There was some excitement in Washington about the author, Gen Stanley McChrystal, a special forces soldier who cultivated the image of a warrior-monk while hunting down insurgents in Iraq.

Hired by Barack Obama, McChrystal produced a 66-page rethink of the Afghan campaign, calling for a “properly resourced” counter-insurgency with a lot more money and troops.

It quickly became clear there were two significant problems. Al-Qaida, the original justification for the Afghan invasion, was not even mentioned in McChrystal’s first draft. And the US could not agree with its Nato allies on whether to call it a war or a peacekeeping or training mission, an issue with important legal implications.

In the second draft, al-Qaida was included and the conflict was hazily defined as “not a war in the conventional sense”. But no amount of editing could disguise the fact that after eight years of bloody struggle, the US and its allies were unclear on what they were doing and who they were fighting.

The story is one of many gobsmacking anecdotes and tragic absurdities uncovered by Craig Whitlock, an investigative reporter at the Washington Post. His book is based on documents obtained through freedom of information requests, most from “lessons learned” interviews conducted by the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (Sigar), a watchdog mandated by Congress to keep tabs on the hundreds of billions flowing into Afghanistan.

In the Sigar files, and other interviews carried out by military institutes and research centres, Whitlock found that soldiers of all ranks and their civilian counterparts were “more open about their experiences than they likely would have been with a journalist working on a news story”.

Blunt appraisals were left unvarnished because they were never intended for publication. The contrast with the upbeat version of events presented to the public at the same time, often by the very same people, is breathtaking.

The Afghanistan Papers is a book about failure and about lying about failure, and about how that led to yet worse failures, and so on for 20 years. The title and the contents echo the Pentagon Papers, the leaked inside story of the Vietnam war in which the long road to defeat was paved with brittle happy talk.

“With their complicit silence, military and political leaders avoided accountability and dodged reappraisals that could have changed the outcome or shortened the conflict,” Whitlock writes. “Instead, they chose to bury their mistakes and let the war drift.”

As Whitlock vividly demonstrates, the lack of clarity, the deception, ignorance and hubris were baked in from the beginning. When he went to war in Afghanistan in October 2001, George Bush promised a carefully defined mission. In fact, at the time the first bombs were being dropped, guidance from the Pentagon was hazy.

It was unclear, for example, whether the Taliban were to be ousted or punished.

“We received some general guidance like, ‘Hey, we want to go fight the Taliban and al-Qaida in Afghanistan,’” a special forces operations planner recalled. Regime change was only decided to be a war aim nine days after the shooting started.

The US was also hazy about whom they were fighting, which Whitlock calls “a fundamental blunder from which it would never recover”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILIzz_0bn3qoYR00
Taliban fighters atop a Humvee vehicle celebrate the departure of US troops this week. Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

Most importantly, the invaders lumped the Taliban in with al-Qaida, despite the fact the former was a homegrown group with largely local preoccupations while the latter was primarily an Arab network with global ambitions.

That perception, combined with unexpectedly easy victories in the first months, led Bush’s defense secretary, Donald Rumsfeld, to believe the Taliban could be ignored. Despite offers from some leaders that they were ready to negotiate a surrender, they were excluded from talks in December 2001 on the country’s future. It was a decision the United Nations envoy, Lakhdar Brahimi, called the “original sin” of the war.

Rumsfeld declared there was no point negotiating.

“The only thing you can do is to bomb them and try to kill them,” he said in March 2002. “And that’s what we did, and it worked. They’re gone.”

Not even Rumsfeld believed that. In one of his famous “snowflake” memos, at about the same time, he wrote: “I am getting concerned that it is drifting.”

In a subsequent snowflake, two years after the war started, he admitted: “I have no visibility into who the bad guys are.”’

The Taliban had not disappeared, though much of the leadership had retreated to Pakistan. The fighters had gone home, if necessary to await the next fighting season. Their harsh brand of Islam had grown in remote, impoverished villages, honed by the brutalities of Soviet occupation and civil war. The Taliban did not represent anything like a majority of Afghans, but as their resilience and eventual victory have shown, they are an indelible part of Afghanistan.

Related: Bruised Biden tries to turn the page after US debacle in Afghanistan

Whitlock’s book is rooted in a database most journalists and historians could only dream of, but it is far more than the sum of its sources. You never feel the weight of the underlying documents because they are so deftly handed. Whitlock uses them as raw material to weave anecdotes into a compelling narrative.

He does not tell the full story of the Afghan war. He does not claim to do so. That has to be told primarily by Afghans, who lived through the realities submerged by official narratives, at the receiving end of each new strategy and initiative.

This is a definitive version of the war seen through American eyes, told by Americans unaware their words would appear in public. It is a cautionary tale of how a war can go on for years, long after it stops making any kind of sense.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jason Kander
Person
Donald Rumsfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On War#Americans#Al Qaida#Nato#The Washington Post#Congress#The Afghanistan Papers#Taliban#Humvee#Afp Getty Images#Arab#United Nations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
ReligionThe Guardian

Last member of Afghanistan’s Jewish community leaves country

The last member of Afghanistan’s Jewish community has left the country. Zebulon Simentov, who lived in a dilapidated synagogue in Kabul, kept kosher and prayed in Hebrew, endured decades of war as the country’s centuries-old Jewish community rapidly dwindled. But the Taliban takeover last month seems to have been the last straw.
RelationshipsThe Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.
Public HealthThe Guardian

Melbourne’s Covid lockdown restrictions led to fewer preterm births, and researchers want to examine why

Obstetricians and gynaecologists are examining why Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in greater Melbourne seem to have led to a reduction in babies being born early. A peer-reviewed paper published in the medical journal, Ultrasound in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and led by Monash Health obstetrician Dr Daniel Rolnik, was conducted across three maternity hospitals in Melbourne. The study included 3,150 women who were pregnant during tough Covid-19 pandemic restriction measures in Victoria during 2020, and 3,175 women who were pregnant before the restrictions were enforced.
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Photo of Afghan woman standing in front of Taliban gun goes viral

A dramatic photo showing a Taliban fighter pointing his gun at a woman at a female-led protest in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media.The woman, who is seen carrying just a bottle of water, stands her ground, unfazed, in front of the Taliban fighter. Many other protestors can be seen holding placards behind her.Several social media users praised the courage shown by the woman in the face of a direct, physical threat.Many said the photo encapsulates the ongoing conflict in Afghanistan, where women and other gender minorities stand to fare the worst under a regime that has a...
MilitaryKWTX

After Afghanistan: Veterans open up about U.S. military withdrawal

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - “On my orders. The United States military has begun strikes against Al Qaeda terrorist training camps, and military installations of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.”. On October 7, 2001, just shy of a month after the September 11 attacks, President George W Bush launched Operation Enduring...
MilitaryNew York Post

US- and UK-trained Afghan soldiers appear to have joined Taliban

Afghan soldiers trained by the US appear to have joined the Taliban 2.0 — giving the militants expertise along with the massive armory of US weapons of war they had already seized, according to a report. British officers have analyzed photographs of the Taliban troops in action and believe they...
AfghanistanNewsweek

As a Favor for His Taliban Hosts, Osama bin Laden Had Their Rival Assassinated

In this series, Newsweek maps the road to 9/11 as it happened 20 years ago, day by day. Ahmad Shah Massoud, leader of the so-called Northern Alliance, was assassinated September 9 during a media interview in the Panshir Valley of northern Afghanistan. Two al Qaeda suicide bombers posing as TV interviewers for Belgian television were taken to Massoud's camp. They were thoroughly searched and screened—but the bomb was hidden in their video camera. The Northern Alliance did not officially confirm Massoud's death until September 15.
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Death Of An Afghan Icon: The Assassination Of Ahmad Shah Massoud

Two days before 9/11, an Al-Qaeda suicide squad posing as journalists sat down for an interview with Ahmad Shah Massoud, the last major commander resisting the jihadist group's Taliban allies in northern Afghanistan. Before he could answer a question, they detonated explosives that investigators said later had been cunningly disguised...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

4 prisoners Obama exchanged for Bowe Berghdahl now in senior Taliban posts

Four out of five Guantanamo detainees whom former President Barack Obama released in exchange for former U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in 2014 now hold senior positions in the interim government created by the Taliban in Afghanistan. According to the Afghan television network TOLOnews, the Taliban-formed government gave leadership positions...
PoliticsPosted by
NBC Chicago

Pentagon Chief: Al-Qaida May Seek Comeback in Afghanistan

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Thursday the al-Qaida extremist group that used Afghanistan as a staging base to attack United States 20 years ago may attempt to regenerate there following an American withdrawal that has left the Taliban in power. Austin spoke to a small group of reporters in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy