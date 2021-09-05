Oscar Pareja Becomes Club’s All-Time Wins Leader with Victory Over Columbus

PISCATAWAY, N.J. - No. 16/15 Rutgers women's soccer picked up its fourth straight victory with a 5-0 win over La Salle on Sunday afternoon at Yurcak Field. Eight different Scarlet Knights contributed to scoring, as RU has now posted five or more goals in four straight matches. The team held the Explorers to just three shots overall in the game to record its third clean sheet of the season.