Oscar Pareja Becomes Club’s All-Time Wins Leader with Victory Over Columbus
ORLANDO, Fla. (Sept. 4, 2021) - Behind goals from three different scorers, Orlando City SC (10-4-8, 38 points) defeated the visiting Columbus Crew (7-10-6, 27 points) by a 3-2 scoreline on Saturday night at Exploria Stadium. With the win, the 23rd of his tenure, head coach Oscar Pareja became the Club’s leader in all-time wins. Pareja, who coached his 52nd game on Saturday, surpassed Jason Kreis who coached 65 matches during his stint in Orlando.www.orlandocitysc.com
Comments / 0