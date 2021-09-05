CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Pareja Becomes Club’s All-Time Wins Leader with Victory Over Columbus

orlandocitysc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (Sept. 4, 2021) - Behind goals from three different scorers, Orlando City SC (10-4-8, 38 points) defeated the visiting Columbus Crew (7-10-6, 27 points) by a 3-2 scoreline on Saturday night at Exploria Stadium. With the win, the 23rd of his tenure, head coach Oscar Pareja became the Club’s leader in all-time wins. Pareja, who coached his 52nd game on Saturday, surpassed Jason Kreis who coached 65 matches during his stint in Orlando.

www.orlandocitysc.com

