Lawrence Stroll: “Success in F1 doesn’t come overnight”

Well, what can you do? It’s the question we really need to be asking after the Belgian Grand Prix. Or the lack of it. Let’s get one thing straight: the FIA made the right call in not attempting any green flag racing laps on Sunday. It wasn’t safe at all. There had been talk about the dangers of Eau Rouge/Raidillon’s run-off areas all weekend because we’d seen crashes in W Series and for Lando Norris in qualifying that highlighted how cars so often end up in the firing line over the crest, with approaching drivers unsighted.