Fernando Alonso: I am a more complete driver now

By Kris Culmer
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe two-time Formula 1 world champion is more fired up – and even more capable – than ever, as Kris Culmer finds out. On a mundane Tuesday afternoon three years ago, one of the greatest drivers whom Formula 1 fans had ever had the privilege of watching announced his retirement, aged 37. “After 17 wonderful years in this amazing sport, it’s time for me to make a change and move on,” he said, reflecting on a remarkable 311 races at the pinnacle of international motorsport, 32 of which he had won, resulting in two title trophies.

www.autocar.co.uk

Comments / 0

