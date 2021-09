No. 15 Texas (1-0) at Arkansas (1-0), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN). Line: Texas by 7 1/2 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Texas leads 56-22. Texas jumped six spots in the AP rankings and wants to keep rising under new coach Steve Sarkisian. Beating a legacy rival on the road would further ramp up the energy in Austin. Arkansas is also rebuilding under second-year coach Sam Pittman and could give Texas a taste of what to expect when the Longhorns eventually join the SEC.