Huge Labor Day Beauty Sale Round Up

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. From cute little end tables to comfy sofas, you already know that Wayfair is the perfect one-stop-shop for everything in your home. Today, Wayfair kicked off their epic Labor Day clearance sale which is offering up to 70 percent off on select items to close out the summer. Whether you need a new end table to set down your morning coffee or a pretty new loveseat to switch up the vibe of your living room, Wayfair has it — and it’s probably on sale! Best of all, these sale finds are perfect for small-space dwellers who don’t have a ton of room, yet refuse to compromise on their personal style. What could be better?