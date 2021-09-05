4 Bedroom Home in Lincoln - $409,900

Welcome to this lovely 4 bedroom, walkout, ranch home in Windmill Ridge Estates! When walking in the front door you will be amazed at the space. The main level features a modern, open floor plan and includes a laundry room, 2 guest bedrooms, and primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and on-suite. The walkout basement features a large family room with gas fireplace, wet bar, huge 4th bedroom with massive walk-in closet, and spacious storage room with finished drywall. The home is wheelchair accessible including a stair lift and ramp (both will be removed by seller at buyer’s request) as well as a large accessible bathroom with a roll-in shower. The house has been well-landscaped and has a large, fully fenced yard. This home is a must see; call today to schedule your showing!