Turning Pointe Autism Foundation: Tarek’s Film Critic Journey

Everything to know about actor Don Johnson’s five children Dakota, Jesse, Grace, Jasper, and Deacon. Don Johnson might be revered for his roles as James “Sonny” Crockett in the 1984 series Miami Vice and Nash Bridges in the 1996 series of the same name, respectively, but to his five children, he is simply dad. The actor, 71, has five children from current and past relationships. With his current wife Kelley Phleger, whom he has been married to since 1999, Don shares Grace, 21, Jasper, 19, and Deacon, 15. With former partner Patti D’Arbanville, he shares Jesse, 38. And with ex-wife Melanie Griffith, Don shares known actress Dakota, 31.