CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation: Tarek’s Film Critic Journey

By PN Ombudsman
positivelynaperville.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am Tarek Fayoumi. I am not only a Turning Pointe Career College Alumnus, but I am also a true cinema enthusiast. I remember first being captivated by movies when I was very young. However, it was not until my teens where I became determined to write film reviews. I recently was accepted as an affiliate member of the Chicago Indie Critics (CIC). While it took time and perseverance to make it into this reputable organization, the skills I learned from Turning Pointe helped me significantly along the way.

www.positivelynaperville.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Critic#Pointe Autism Foundation#The Chicago Indie Critics#Cic#The Turning Pointe Career
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Moviesbainbridgereview.com

Movie curator, writer to teach film critic class

Tova Gannana’s passion for film has provided her with many opportunities, her latest a film critic class she will lead in the fall through the BI Metropolitan Parks & Recreation District. Gannana’s main job now is a waitress at Bruciato but she has many side jobs relating to film curation...
Moviescineuropa.org

Dark stories from the past dominate the Czech Film Foundation’s competition for the best unproduced scripts

The Czech Film Foundation (Filmová nadace) has awarded prizes to various unproduced domestic scripts during an annual ceremony held at the 55th edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. Petr Tichý, the CEO of Barrandov Studios and the chairman of the Czech Film Foundation’s administrative board, noted that this year, they received the third-highest number of scripts, comprising over 16,000 pages of screenplays.
Moviesfilmmakermagazine.com

Venice Film Festival Critic’s Notebook 2021: Dune and The Card Counter (An Oscar Isaac Double Feature)

Two of this year’s high-profile Venice premieres, Dune and The Card Counter, are auteurist works recognizable by multiple of their makers’ signatures. Both star Oscar Isaac and arrive as pandemic-affected productions that (try to) bear no trace of that circumstance. Dune finished principal photography before COVID-19’s global spread, while The Card Counter was 3/4 of the way through production when it hit; Isaac completed its rescheduled remainder before flying to Hungary for Dune reshoots.
TV Seriesviralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
Moviesb975.com

Lady Gaga reportedly replaced by Sanda Bullock in upcoming film

Remember that story late last year that Lady Gaga was in talks to join Brad Pitt in a movie called Bullet Train? Well, when the movie’s release date was announced not long ago, Gaga’s name wasn’t among the cast members listed. Now, we apparently know why. The website Collider, which...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

Don Johnson’s Children: Meet The ‘Miami Vice’ Star’s 5 Kids, Like Dakota Johnson

Everything to know about actor Don Johnson’s five children Dakota, Jesse, Grace, Jasper, and Deacon. Don Johnson might be revered for his roles as James “Sonny” Crockett in the 1984 series Miami Vice and Nash Bridges in the 1996 series of the same name, respectively, but to his five children, he is simply dad. The actor, 71, has five children from current and past relationships. With his current wife Kelley Phleger, whom he has been married to since 1999, Don shares Grace, 21, Jasper, 19, and Deacon, 15. With former partner Patti D’Arbanville, he shares Jesse, 38. And with ex-wife Melanie Griffith, Don shares known actress Dakota, 31.
PhotographyWashington Post

These ‘gut-wrenching, scary, spectacular’ photos capture 9/11’s trauma

The sound, a colossal crashing, a chilling vibration — “the loudest, most horrible sound I’d ever heard” — pulled Lyle Owerko out of his apartment on Broadway in Lower Manhattan, onto the street, where his other senses came under assault: The smell — acrid, industrial. The sight — strangely cinematic yet too frighteningly real. The sky was a rich, lush blue; the air, crisp and inviting that morning, was now rapidly souring.
Moviessuncoastnews.com

Movie review: Cinderella

For a story that commonly begins with the phrase “once upon a time,” there has certainly been a plethora of cinematic adaptations based on the Cinderella folk tale. Legendary silent film actress Mary Pickford — a pioneer in the film industry who went on to co-found Pickford-Fairbanks Studios and United Artists — took on the title role for a 1914 version directed by James Kirkwood Sr. But Pickford wasn’t the first to portray Cinderella on film: That honor goes to Mlle Barral, who starred in an 1899 French adaptation directed by Georges Méliès.
Hip Hopthebrag.com

Body of ‘loved’ Melbourne hip hop artist Eimable Manirakiza found

The body of Melbourne musician Eimable Manirakiza has been discovered after a two-month community campaign to find him. Eimable Manirakiza, 24, a talented singer and music producer who was well respected in the Melbourne hip hop community, was last seen at Gordon O’Keeffe Reserve, Werribee on Wednesday, June 23rd. The...
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Netflix series that lost 50% of its audience, but is still the most watched in the United States according to Nielsen

The audience meter Nielsen presented in the last hours a new update of its weekly report, in which they reveal which were the most viewed productions in a certain time. The data that is shared is based on viewers and viewers of the streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Hulu. These are figures that arrive almost a month late, since these streams do not publish their official numbers.
Montana StatePosted by
CinemaBlend

Kelly Clarkson Talks Quarantining With Her Kids And Ex Husband In Montana And It Sounds Like A Nightmare

Kelly Clarkson is a star in many areas of pop culture. After an impressive win on the original season of American Idol, she went on to have many Grammy-winning and chart-topping albums. She's also had her hand in acting, judging/roasting other panelists on The Voice, and now headlines her own daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. Things were all well and good – until quarantining with her kids and ex-husband in Montana last year threw the singer through a loop.

Comments / 0

Community Policy