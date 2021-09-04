Turning Pointe Autism Foundation: Tarek’s Film Critic Journey
I am Tarek Fayoumi. I am not only a Turning Pointe Career College Alumnus, but I am also a true cinema enthusiast. I remember first being captivated by movies when I was very young. However, it was not until my teens where I became determined to write film reviews. I recently was accepted as an affiliate member of the Chicago Indie Critics (CIC). While it took time and perseverance to make it into this reputable organization, the skills I learned from Turning Pointe helped me significantly along the way.www.positivelynaperville.com
Comments / 0