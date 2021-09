For years, Binance went about its business unbothered to comply with financial regulations, and very few regulators looked its way. Then, the exchange’s house of cards started crumbling under regulatory scrutiny in an increasingly growing number of countries. Singapore recently joined the long list of regulators going after Binance, banning it from providing payment services and placing it on the Investor Alert List. Elsewhere, South Africa has issued a warning against Binance, stating that the cryptocurrency exchange is not authorized to operate in the country.