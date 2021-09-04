CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

No. 2 USC Men’s Water Polo Opens 2021 With Victorious Doubleheader

usctrojans.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 2 USC men's water polo team got out of the gates of this 2021 season with a pair of high-powered efforts at Uytengsu Aquatics Center. The doubleheader began with a morning matchup against West Valley College, where 12 Trojans scored to build out a 27-9 win over the Vikings in an exhibition contest. USC's first official action of the year followed soon after, with the Trojans topping La Verne 28-5 behind an onslaught of 14 different Trojan scorers to get USC a 1-0 start to the season.

usctrojans.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Mcguire
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Polo#Doubleheader#Victorious#Uytengsu Aquatics Center#West Valley College#Leopards#Pepperdine#Wvc#Nikola Nikolic 2#Ulv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Daily News

What’s next for USC football? Pac-12 opener vs. Stanford

Stanford (0-1) at No. 15 USC (1-0) When: Saturday, Sept. 11, 7:30 p.m. Stanford update: The Cardinal struggled in its season opener, falling at home to Kansas State, 24-7. The most shocking numbers from the game is that Stanford’s running backs — usually a strong suit of the program — combined for just 46 yards rushing on 15 attempts. The Cardinal split time at quarterback and it continues to look at Davis Mills’ replacement. Jack West went 8-for-12 with two interceptions, while Tanner McKee completed 15 of 18 and threw Stanford’s lone touchdown, which came on Stanford’s final offensive snap of the game. Meanwhile, the Stanford defense allowed 200 yards rushing and an average of 6.5 per carry. The overall performance was a far cry from the Stanford team that won its last four games in 2020.
Los Angeles County, CAuclabruins.com

UCLA Announces 2021 Men's Water Polo Schedule

LOS ANGELES – The defending NCAA champion UCLA men's water polo team announced its 2021 schedule today, highlighted by a conference home game against Stanford (Oct. 9) and hosting the 2021 NCAA Men's Water Polo Championship on Dec. 2-5. The road game at USC (Nov. 6) is the only regular-season game slated to be televised on the Pac-12 Network.
Walnut, CAmtsacathletics.com

Mountie Women's Water Polo Team Excited to open 2021 Season

(Walnut, CA) After over 650 days since the Mt. SAC Women's Water Polo team played a game, the 2021 season is finally here. The Mounties will open up at Orange Coast College for two games Saturday, September 11 at the OCC Mini Tournament. "We are excited to play fall sports...
Honolulu, HIusctrojans.com

USC Women's Volleyball Falls to Hawai'i in Four Sets

HONOLULU – The USC women's volleyball team (3-4) dropped a four-set decision (25-17, 11-25, 25-21, 25-20) to Hawai'i (3-4) at Simplifi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center on Friday, Sept. 10. KEY PLAYERS. Gr. OH Brooke Botkin led all players with 17 kills (7e, 46att, .217) to go with six digs...
Lakewood, CAPosted by
The 562

Season Preview: Lakewood Boys’ Water Polo

All of The562’s water polo coverage for the 2021-22 school year is sponsored by Aqualand. Visit AqualandOfTheFree.com to learn more. Lakewood is starting an exciting new era with the arrival of coach Charles Wright. The Wilson alum has been a coach at Shore Aquatics and wants to build that relationship to help the Lancers take the next step as a program.
San Jose, CADaily Trojan

USC begins preparation for Saturday’s season opener

USC has begun preparation for its first game of the season Saturday against San Jose State. It will be the Trojans’ first game back at a full-capacity Coliseum since the 2019 season due to coronavirus restrictions forcing USC to play without home fans last season. Although no on-campus tailgates will...
Durham, NCChronicle

Walk-on Luke Thomas shines in Duke men's soccer season-opener victory

After nearly a year of waiting, victory finally returned to Koskinen Stadium for the men’s soccer team. Spurred by a stellar career debut by sophomore walk-on Luke Thomas, Duke convincingly routed Liberty in a 3-0 blowout, handing out a near-perfect performance on both ends of the field in the season opener.
Swimming & Surfingmountathletics.com

Mount Men’s Water Polo Begins 2021 Campaign with Navy Invite

EMMITSBURG, Md. (September 3, 2021) – Mount St. Mary's men's water polo opens the 2021 season – its first full campaign of competition – with four games at the Navy Invitational. As the team transitions to the Division I-centric Mid-Atlantic Water Polo East, they will challenge a wide range of new foes, including three this weekend.
Long Beach, CAlongbeachstate.com

Men's Water Polo Set To Open Season At Triton Invitational

Long Beach, Calif. —Long Beach State men's water polo is set to open the 2021 season when they travel to San Diego to compete in the Triton Invitational Saturday and Sunday. Location: Triton Pool (La Jolla, Calif.) Saturday, Sept. 4. Long Beach State vs Cal Baptist. Time: 1:50 p.m. Location:...
Naperville, ILPosted by
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Water Polo Shines at Junior Olympics

Earlier this month, the United State Women’s Water Polo team reached the pinnacle for the sport, earning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics for the third consecutive time. Around the same time, Naperville area water polo players were also competing with some of the best in the sport at the Junior Olympics tournament in Texas. Find out more in the this feature presented by Edward Medical Group.
Harvard, MAHarvard Crimson

Back to Blodgett: Men’s Water Polo Set to Return to the Pool this Weekend in Bruno Classic

Junior attacker Alex Tsotadze winds up during a game in 2019. Tsotadze notched 56 goals as a sophomore in 2019, the third most on the team. By Quinn G. Perini. It has been almost a year and a half since the pandemic stopped Ivy League competition, sent Harvard students home, and flipped the world upside down — but Harvard men’s water polo is finally back in the pool together and looking ahead to its first competition in 644 days.
Golfusctrojans.com

USC Men's Golf Set For Season Opener At Marquette Intercollegiate

The 2021-22 USC men's golf team, under second-year head coach J.T. Higgins and featuring seven new golfers to complement four returners, begins its first full season in two years at the Marquette Intercollegiate, Sunday through Tuesday (September 5-7) at the Erin Hills (Wisc.) G.C. Tournament Information. USC, playing in the...
Redlands, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Redlands East Valley boys water polo team opens with win over King

RIVERSIDE — Redlands East Valley boys water polo coach Ryan Williams typically puts together one of the toughest nonleague schedules, including matches against Southern California’s top powerhouse programs. Williams toned things down a bit this season and scheduled a few more matches against other Inland teams. “It has been two...
Annapolis, MDicgaels.com

Iona Men's Water Polo Splits Second Day At Navy Open

ANNAPOLIS, MD – After this morning's 16-4 loss to Navy, the Iona men's water polo team picked up its first season win here this afternoon with a one-goal 12-11 victory over Mount Saint Mary's University in the 2021 Navy Open hosted by the United States Naval Academy. GAME ONE SUMMARY...

Comments / 0

Community Policy