No. 2 USC Men’s Water Polo Opens 2021 With Victorious Doubleheader
The No. 2 USC men's water polo team got out of the gates of this 2021 season with a pair of high-powered efforts at Uytengsu Aquatics Center. The doubleheader began with a morning matchup against West Valley College, where 12 Trojans scored to build out a 27-9 win over the Vikings in an exhibition contest. USC's first official action of the year followed soon after, with the Trojans topping La Verne 28-5 behind an onslaught of 14 different Trojan scorers to get USC a 1-0 start to the season.usctrojans.com
