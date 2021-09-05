CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellie Foumbi Helps Break Ground at Venice with Debut 'Our Father, the Devil'

By Elsa Keslassy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA singular new voice born in Cameroon and based in New York, Ellie Foumbi is set to shine on the international scene at the Venice Film Festival, where her feature debut, “Our Father, the Devil,” will be presented as part of the Biennale College-Cinema section. Foumbi, who is represented by UTA, is the second Black female helmer to be selected in the festival’s history, following Regina King’s feature debut “One Night in Miami” in 2020.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

