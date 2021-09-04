1039 Brookside Lane, Fawnskin, CA 92333 (MLS # SW21196393)

Look no farther! This wonderful established Short Term (Vacation) Rental sits in a quiet area of Fawnskin. We have LAKE VIEWS from upstairs. So much opportunity here to enjoy the peaceful side of the lake. This part of Big Bear is known for having less tourism and more calm. This home is a functioning rental with a working county permit that we can help you transfer. Adorable Sun room with an eating area and a separate laundry area! Freshly painted exterior! Make a appointment to view asap..... it won't last long.