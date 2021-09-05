CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickinson, TX

Free Tire Recycling Event

dickinson.tx.us
 5 days ago

Any Galveston County resident may drop off up to 5 tires for recycling at the Dickinson Public Works building, 3120 Deats Road, today from 7:00am until 10:30am. This free event is for residential use only, and not for commercial disposal. Residents must be able to load and stack tires into the recycling trailer; assistance will not be available. This event is hosted by the City of Dickinson on the first Monday of every month. However, on Mondays that fall on a holiday, the tire recycling will take place the following Monday. For any questions or comments, please contact the City of Dickinson's Public Works Department at 281-337-6267.

