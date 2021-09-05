CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Group behind Hong Kong's Tiananmen vigil denies foreign ties

By HUIZHONG WU, KATIE TAM - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

HONG KONG (AP) — The group behind the annual Tiananmen Square memorial vigil in Hong Kong said Sunday it will not cooperate with police conducting a national security investigation into the group's activities, calling it an abuse of power. Police notified the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic...

www.ftimes.com

