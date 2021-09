Amidst all the uncertainty of the current world, we were lucky to still get Psycho Las Vegas this year, a sizable metal festival that spans across four stages at the iconic Mandalay Bay. For three days, people had a chance to get a glimpse of the memory of how the festival season used to be. The first day featured more than 12 hours of non-stop live music spanning from heavy classics like Cephalic Carnage, Mastodon, Goatwhore, an electronic act HEALTH and a solo set of David Eugene Edwards, from Wovenhand. It was incredibly nice, nostalgic and humbling to experience live music again after one and a half years of silence, especially in the high-energy festival format.