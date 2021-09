The Today Show and NBC meteorologist Al Roker (via Instagram) have announced the death of long-time Today weather presenter Willard Scott. Scott was 87. The legendary personality's 35-year career with NBC began in 1980, but before that, Scott had gained fame in Washington, D.C., as a fixture of the capitol's NBC affiliate. While there, Scott was offered what would become an iconic role: that of McDonald's mascot Ronald McDonald. The ad appeared only in the Washington, D.C. market, but it was the first time the character appeared in any advertising for the restaurant chain, according to Today and Business Insider.