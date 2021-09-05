Drinkwitz: Mizzou exhaled after early TD drive

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Here’s everything Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz had to say after Saturday’s 34-24 win over Central Michigan:. “First off, congratulations to Desiree (Reed-Francois) on being 1-0 as the athletic director here. I appreciate her support throughout this week and today. I also want to just point out us honoring the victims of the Afghanistan suicide bombing and our team wore a sticker on the back of their helmet that was important for us to make sure that we honor those guys and then thanks to the families for their sacrifices.”