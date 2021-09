The biggest growth from a team usually happens between Weeks 1 and 2 and Michigan State football will be no different. Despite beating Northwestern handily in the opener and never trailing, Michigan State still has some kinks to work out. In fact, the defense was dink-and-dunked all the way down the field via the passing attack by Hunter Johnson and the Wildcats. That’s not surprising given the fact that Northwestern always plays that way, but it was avoidable and correctable.