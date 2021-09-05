CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cathedral City, CA

One killed in Cathedral City house fire

By Samantha Lomibao
Posted by 
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zffVO_0bn3m6r000

One person was killed in a house fire in Cathedral City early Saturday morning.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to 32600 block of Sky Blue Water Trail around 2:50 a.m.

Officers arrived first at the scene and found a house fully engulfed in flames.

One occupant of the home was outside and told authorities his roommate was still inside the house.

Officers jumped a fence in attempt to gain access into the house through a back door, but were unable go inside because of excessive heat and smoke.

After fire crews extinguished the fire, they found a deceased victim inside.

He has been identified as 58-year-old Kyle Humphrey.

The post One killed in Cathedral City house fire appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
4K+
Followers
911
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cathedral City, CA
Cathedral City, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Menifee, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Military transport vehicle overturns, rolls off freeway in Menifee

A military transport truck overturned on Interstate 215 in Menifee today, rolling down an embankment and into the parking lot of a hardware store, injuring at least two personnel. The crash happened at about 12:40 p.m. on southbound I-215, just south of McCall Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said the vehicle The post Military transport vehicle overturns, rolls off freeway in Menifee appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Acting Palm Springs Police Chief Desmarais discusses double murder arrest

Acting Palm Springs Police Chief Melissa Desmarais spoke one-on-one with News Channel 3's Peter Daut about the investigation that led to an arrest in a double murder case. On Wednesday, Desmarais and Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin announced that Luis Miguel Flores Cantor, 31, was arrested in connection with the murders of Jennifer Dillon, The post Acting Palm Springs Police Chief Desmarais discusses double murder arrest appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch Live: Suspect in two Palm Springs murders arrested

Authorities announced a suspect has been arrested for two murders that took place months apart in Palm Springs Watch the announcement live in the player below: Luis Florez Cantor was arrested in connection with the killings of Jennifer Dillon, 59, and Joseph Rajczi, 80. Authorities said Cantor is already in custody on a separate charge The post Watch Live: Suspect in two Palm Springs murders arrested appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man accused of killing two Palm Springs residents due in court

Luis Flores Cantor, the 31-year-old Palm Springs man accused of killing two Palm Springs residents, is due to appear in court on Thursday morning. According to police and prosecutors, evidence discovered when Cantor was arrested on August 25th on unrelated offenses connects him to the January death of Jennifer Dillon, 59, and the July killing The post Man accused of killing two Palm Springs residents due in court appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man charged with two Palm Springs killings due back in court next week

A 31-year-old man accused of killing two Palm Springs residents while burglarizing their homes is due to be arraigned next week. Luis Flores Cantor of Palm Springs is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of burglary and one count of assault, with a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders. Cantor is accused in The post Man charged with two Palm Springs killings due back in court next week appeared first on KESQ.
Cabazon, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities release photo of suspect wanted in Cabazon murder

The search continues for a suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a 60-year-old Cabazon man. Pedro Urieta-Angeles, 32, of Cabazon remains wanted in connection with the death of Ruben Garcia, 60, of Cabazon. Urieta-Angeles is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, authorities say to immediately call 911, do not approach him. Urieta-Angeles is The post Authorities release photo of suspect wanted in Cabazon murder appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

The lessons of 9/11: How local emergency responders learned from the attacks

9/11 20-year anniversary: Coachella Valley Remembers The 9/11 attacks changed all of our lives, but also forced new emergency planning in America. You could call it ‘lessons learned.’  Some of those lessons are now in play in Riverside County. KESQ News Channel 3’s Jeff Stahl toured a local emergency command center where we’re told local The post The lessons of 9/11: How local emergency responders learned from the attacks appeared first on KESQ.
Desert Hot Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle near Desert Hot Springs

A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in unincorporated Desert Hot Springs. The collision occurred in the area of Langlois Road and Dillon Road at approximately 8:06 p.m. Cal Fire revealed that the pedestrian was pronounced dead before the arrival of fire resources. There is no other information available on The post Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle near Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man arrested in connection with two separate Palm Springs murders

Authorities announced a suspect has been arrested for two murders that took place months apart in Palm Springs. Luis Miguel Flores Cantor, 31, was arrested in connection with the killings of Jennifer Dillon, 59, and Joseph Rajczi, 80. Authorities said both murders took place during burglaries at the victims' homes. Authorities said Cantor was already The post Man arrested in connection with two separate Palm Springs murders appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Watch Live: DA & Palm Springs Police to make announcement on recent murder cases

The Palm Springs Police Department and Riverside County District Attorney are set to make an announcement regarding charges filed in recent murder cases. A news conference is scheduled to be held at 10 a.m. today. You can watch it live in the player below: Download the KESQ app on the Apple Store or Google Play The post Watch Live: DA & Palm Springs Police to make announcement on recent murder cases appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities pursue robbery suspects into Riverside County; K-9 shot

Three armed suspects who allegedly robbed a convenience store in San Diego County and shot a sheriff's K-9 were apprehended in Riverside County, a San Diego County Sheriff's Department spokesman said today. At 11:52 p.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy saw a suspect running out of a 7-Eleven at 10205 Lake Jennings Park Road in Lakeside. The post Authorities pursue robbery suspects into Riverside County; K-9 shot appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Two arrested in connection with missing man’s murder, third suspect remains outstanding

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a previously missing 60-year-old Cabazon man. The two suspects, Gilbert Garcia, 37, of Banning and Victor Diaz Sandoval, 51, of Cabazon were identified as suspects in the murder of Ruben Garcia, 60, of Cabazon, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department announced over the weekend. Garcia The post Two arrested in connection with missing man’s murder, third suspect remains outstanding appeared first on KESQ.
Cathedral City, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Police searching for Cathedral City hit-and-run suspect

UPDATE 3:00PM The coroner's office confirmed the man struck by the vehicle was pronounced dead at 3:00 a.m. He was identified as Jose Campuzano, 43, of Cathedral City. Details: Man injured in Cathedral City hit-and-run crash dies; search for suspected driver continues UPDATE 1:00 AM: Police are now looking for the suspect of a hit-and-run The post Police searching for Cathedral City hit-and-run suspect appeared first on KESQ.
Cathedral City, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian suffers severe injuries after being struck by vehicle in Cathedral City

Police have shut down a stretch of Ramon Road in Cathedral City following a major injury hit-and-run crash Thursday night. Authorities with Cathedral City Police Department confirmed that a pedestrian is in critical condition in the hospital after being struck by two vehicles while trying to cross on Ramon Road. Police have shut down westbound The post Pedestrian suffers severe injuries after being struck by vehicle in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Cabazon, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man missing since Aug. 26, last seen on a hike in Cabazon mountains

The search on for a 29-year-old man last seen on August 26 heading to a hike in the Cabazon mountains. Dillon Entler was officially reported missing on August 29, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed. Enter's family told News Channel 3 that he went to hike at the Cabazon mountains on Thursday but did not The post Man missing since Aug. 26, last seen on a hike in Cabazon mountains appeared first on KESQ.
Cathedral City, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Ramon Rd in Cathedral City

Police have shut down a stretch of Ramon Road in Cathedral City following a deadly crash Thursday night. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Ramon Road. Police have shutdown westbound Ramon Rd from La Paloma to Landau Boulevard for several hours. Drivers are encouraged to take an alternate route.  There was The post Pedestrian struck and killed by vehicle on Ramon Rd in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

3 Indio families receive new mobile homes after being displaced by fire

Three families are finally in their new homes, nearly a year after being displaced by a fire. Flames ripped through one trailer home at the Pueblo del Sol Mobile Home Park on Avenue 46 and Clinton Street on September 30, 2020. The fire then spread to two neighboring homes, completely destroying all three homes and The post 3 Indio families receive new mobile homes after being displaced by fire appeared first on KESQ.
TrafficPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Avenue 42 between Monroe Street and Jefferson Street reopen after car crash leaves one dead

Avenue 42 between Monroe Street and Jefferson street are back open after a car crashed into a power pole. The driver of a red Subaru was found dead after they crashed into the pole just before 6 a.m. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route. The road is expected The post Avenue 42 between Monroe Street and Jefferson Street reopen after car crash leaves one dead appeared first on KESQ.
Indio, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Indio

UPDATE 9:13 a.m. All streets have been opened back up. Detectives remained on the scene to continue investigating the shooting. ORIGINAL STORY: Police were investigating an early morning shooting that left one man injured early Thursday morning in Indio.  A large police presence was seen at Oleander Avenue and Cactus Street and focusing their efforts The post Man hospitalized after early morning shooting in Indio appeared first on KESQ.

Comments / 0

Community Policy