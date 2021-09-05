One person was killed in a house fire in Cathedral City early Saturday morning.

Police and fire crews were dispatched to 32600 block of Sky Blue Water Trail around 2:50 a.m.

Officers arrived first at the scene and found a house fully engulfed in flames.

One occupant of the home was outside and told authorities his roommate was still inside the house.

Officers jumped a fence in attempt to gain access into the house through a back door, but were unable go inside because of excessive heat and smoke.

After fire crews extinguished the fire, they found a deceased victim inside.

He has been identified as 58-year-old Kyle Humphrey.

The post One killed in Cathedral City house fire appeared first on KESQ .