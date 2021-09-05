Alabama football defense bruises Miami, but an injury may be painful for Tide in long term| Hurt
ATLANTA — For most of the afternoon, it was the Alabama football defense fans wanted to see, a vindication for coordinator Pete Golding, who has heard his share of criticism from the hard-to-please Crimson Tide fan base over the past two years. Will Anderson Jr. lived up to the hype, the defensive line rotation helped Alabama stifle the Miami run game and the secondary showed plenty of potential.www.tidesports.com
Comments / 0