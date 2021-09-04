CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Overcoming America's Resistance To Climate-Proof Infrastructure

 6 days ago

We're going to go to another issue that's having a major impact on the economy as well as throwing people's lives into turmoil. We're talking about extreme weather, the latest example being Hurricane Ida, which slammed ashore in Louisiana almost a week ago now. The storm caused widespread damage and knocked out the power grid serving the entire city of New Orleans. Ida's remnants then swept north from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast, spawning tornadoes and flash floods in several states that at this point had left more than 40 people dead.

Hoboken, NJthestute.com

Extreme weather in the Northeast – climate change to blame?

Just several days after Hurricane Ida’s category four landfall in Louisiana, it’s remnants slammed the Northeast as one of the most devastating storm systems the region has ever seen. The states of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut bore witness to heavy downpour and flash flooding which amounted to power failure, infrastructure damage, and an ongoing rise in death toll as first responders continue their search and rescue for the missing in the most affected communities.
Agriculturencsu.edu

Saving America’s Forests Could Help Curb Climate Warming

America has more than 800 million acres of forest and woods, and most of that land is privately owned. A new study finds that economic incentives for landowners to keep their land in productive forests could be a valuable policy tool for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The findings were drawn...
Environmentthedallasnews.net

Worst effects of climate change are with us now

On August 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina made landfall off the coast of Louisiana, triggering a slow-moving disaster as floodwaters breached the levees around New Orleans. Nearly 2,000 people were killed over several weeks, hundreds of thousands of homes were destroyed, and the city was left in ruins. Environmental scientists warned that Katrina was a taste of what was in store for the Gulf Coast region if climate change continued unchecked.
Environmenteenews.net

Grid experts grapple with ‘resilience’ in Ida’s wake

The widespread destruction left by Hurricane Ida after the storm plowed into Louisiana and headed up the East Coast made one thing clear: There’s more work to be done in building a resilient power grid. But how might solutions differ from New Orleans to New York, especially as climate change...
New York City, NYnystateofpolitics.com

How will New York update infrastructure to handle climate change?

Advocates and officials are rethinking New York's infrastructure in the wake of devastating flooding. And while climate change is a global problem, it's one with statewide reprecussions for New York after storms have led to damaging floods around the state. "We've had these massive storms that have hit Long Island,...
AdvocacySeattle Times

Corporate America lobbies for climate disaster

Why does Mickey Mouse want to destroy civilization?. OK, that’s probably not what Disney executives think they’re doing. But The Walt Disney Co., along with other corporate titans, including ExxonMobil and Pfizer, is reportedly gearing up to support a major lobbying effort against President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion investment plan — a plan that may well be our last chance to take serious action against global warming before it becomes catastrophic.
New Orleans, LAresilience.org

A moving target: Hardening our infrastructure against climate change

As fires continue to rage in the American West, as swaths of Louisiana including New Orleans remain without electricity as a result of Hurricane Ida, and as flood damage resulting from the remnants of that hurricane continue to dog New York City and the Northeast, we are already hearing calls for “hardening” our infrastructure. Hardening means making our infrastructure more resilient in the face of disaster, both natural and man-made. That supposedly means making our electrical grid more resistant to wind, improving drainage and sewer systems to prevent flooding, and upgrading roads and bridges to prevent them from washing away.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Climate change is not going to wait for America to get its act together

There has been a recent change in verb tense with respect to climate change: What was once the future is now the present. Louisiana just got hammered by a hurricane that — in what is becoming a signature characteristic of a warming climate — strengthened very rapidly thanks to super-hot temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico, giving residents barely enough time to evacuate. The remnants of that hurricane then caused flooding all the way from Louisiana to Maine. Philadelphia saw the worst flooding since 1869. The National Weather Service issued the first flash flood warning for New York City in its history. At time of writing, at least 45 people were confirmed dead across the Northeast.
EnvironmentForeign Policy

There’s No Wake-Up Moment on Climate in America

Extreme weather events driven by climate change are the new, terrifying normal. In the United States alone, heat wave seasons are more than three times as long as they were during the 1960s, and the number of weather-related disasters causing more than a billion dollars in damages (adjusted for inflation) has soared. Once-rare crises have become quotidian. A freak winter storm took down Texas’s electrical grid. Drought contributed to one of California’s worst fire seasons. Hurricane Ida killed more people in the New York City metropolitan area than in Louisiana, where it made landfall. Floods supposed to happen once every hundred years are now expected to happen every 30.
TrafficMSNBC

Climate change won't stop while America hates trains and walking

A recently released Pew Research Center survey found that 60 percent of Americans want to live in communities where “houses are larger and farther apart, but schools, stores and restaurants are several miles away.” That’s an increase over the last two years and leaves only 39 percent who say they’d rather live “closer to each other, but schools, stores and restaurants are within walking distance.”
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Allen R. Balik, The Wine Exchange: Climate change revisited

With devastating evidence mounting each day, we can no longer accept the climate deniers’ claims that we’re just living through “natural climate cycles.”. Last month, the U.N. Weather Agency reported, “Weather disasters are striking the world four to five times more often and causing seven times more damage than in the 1970s. In the 1970s the world averaged about 711 weather disasters per year but from 2000 to 2009 that was up to 3,536 [about 10 per day]. In the 2010s that dropped to 3,165 [per year].”
Manville, NJPosted by
The New York Times

Calling ‘Code Red’ on Climate, Biden Pushes for Infrastructure Plan

President Joe Biden tours an area damaged by flooding from Hurricane Ida in Manville, N.J. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Sarahbeth Maney/The New York Times) President Joe Biden warned Americans on Tuesday that Hurricane Ida’s lethal destruction was the sure sign of a nation and world “in peril” from climate change and said drastic action would be needed to prevent extreme weather patterns from worsening.

