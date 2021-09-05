10 Things You Didn’t Know about Nicole Elizabeth Berger

You’ve probably never seen Elizabeth Berger’s face before, but there’s still a chance that you’re very familiar with her work. She is a very talented screenwriter who has given us shows like This Is Us and Love, Victor. Her creativity combined with her desire to tell authentic stories are two things that have been instrumental in helping her achieve large amounts of success. TV fans will be happy to know that Elizabeth will be writing and executive producing an upcoming sitcom called How I Met Your Father which is a reboot of How I Met Your Mother. If the reboot is anywhere near as popular as the original, Elizabeth will have yet another hit on her hands. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Elizabeth Berger.