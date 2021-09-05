Join the greyvolution! Why grey hair is the new way to age fearlessly
You will have read about how the pandemic turned us into a nation of roots-loving, make-up-shunning individuals who favour loungewear over denim and Zoom in place of face-to-face. It’s true enough – only our acceptance of our greys is much more than a matter of practicality. It has become so influential that hair-colour companies are channelling resources into working out how we can achieve truer, glossier grey hair.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0