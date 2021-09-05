CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Join the greyvolution! Why grey hair is the new way to age fearlessly

By Annabel Jones,
Telegraph
Cover picture for the articleYou will have read about how the pandemic turned us into a nation of roots-loving, make-up-shunning individuals who favour loungewear over denim and Zoom in place of face-to-face. It’s true enough – only our acceptance of our greys is much more than a matter of practicality. It has become so influential that hair-colour companies are channelling resources into working out how we can achieve truer, glossier grey hair.

