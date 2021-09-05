Jordie Barratt kicks Marika Koroibete in the face as New Zealand beat Australia

September 7th – STARS events are celebrations of fantastic wines from all over the world, and we learn about them from the STAR winemakers and owners! This time, legends of Australia, New Zealand, and California join together for an incredible conversation about style and place. Wine expert Ian Blackburn hosts this interactive tasting of winemakers and proprietors from Amisfield, Kale, Leeuwin, Merry Edwards, Seresin, and Tellurian as they taste along with us! Tasting flight or six bottles delivered to your door. 100% of silent auction proceeds benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and Children’s Cancer Research.