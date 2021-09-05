CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordie Barratt kicks Marika Koroibete in the face as New Zealand beat Australia

By Telegraph Sport, Sarah Rendell
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe All Blacks shone in the Perth sunshine with a string of glittering tries to hammer the Wallabies 38-21 and maintain their dominant start in the Rugby Championship. New Zealand were a man down for 20 minutes through the middle of the one-sided clash at Perth Stadium, with Jordie Barrett red-carded for planting his boot into winger Marika Koroibete's face when jumping to catch a box-kick.

